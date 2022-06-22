BI Developer (with D365 experience) – Western Cape Cape Town

We are looking for a BI Developer with D365 experience to join our Cape Town based team. Must have strong 3 – 5 years of BI Development experience, Power BI, Dynamics 365 or Dynamics AX, MS SQL and SSIS.

Hybrid work model – will be required to go to the office from time to time.

Desired Skills:

Power BI

Dynamics 365 or Dynamics AX

MS SQL

SSIS

BI Development experience

