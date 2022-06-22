C# Developer – Gauteng Centurion

Our client in the financial industry is looking for a C# Developer who has a strong sense of professionalism, must have 6 + years development experience, with a Tertiary education in Computer Science or related field and most importantly Strong C# and Typescript skills to join their team on a remote contract bases.

The ideal candidate must:

Experience with modern SPA frameworks

(Our client is currently using Angular 9)

Experience with AWS serverless applications

Experience working on databases (PostgreSQL and/or MongoDB experience advantageous)

Experience working as part of an agile team

Experience with the tools and techniques of software development: TDD, CI/CD, version control, code

reviews etc.

Strong analytical and creative problem solving

skills, with excellent attention to detail

A solid understanding of OOP and FP principles Outputs –

The key performance areas and daily responsibilities?

To apply your experience, critical thinking and problem solving skills to developing a product with maximum

value for the business, be an active member of a scrum team, mentor junior developers, build good team dynamics and ways of working, you must be able to design, code, test, debug and document your application, as well as build reusable software components and libraries for future use across multiple projects

Analyze, diagnose and resolve errors related to your applications and keep abreast of technical and industry developments.

Desired Skills:

OOP

C#

TypeScript

PostgreSQL

Angular

Learn more/Apply for this position