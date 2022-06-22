DevOps Engineer at Salt – Gauteng Johannesburg Region

The DevOps Engineer combines people, processes, and technologies to continuously deliver valuable products and services that meet end-user needs and business objectives. User experience is our passion, underpinned by sound technology, quality code, and efficient business processes. A dynamic company requires a hands-on DevOps Engineer to be a key role player in delivering and maintaining the highest standard of evolving software and user experience, that continues to exceed their clients’ expectations. This role is on-site in JHB.

Duties and responsibilities:

Support management at a strategic level as and when required.

Implement and support development tools and infrastructure.

Continuously improve internal processes to ensure optimal efficiencies.

As a SysAdmin, ensure that the platform always operates within a highly secure and stable environment.

Actively engage internal and external stakeholders to develop Business Requirement Documents that align business needs and sound technological thinking, delivering optimal platform solutions for customer experience.

Implement and apply automation tools that ensure the integrity of coding that meets the business requirement.

Proactively identify and resolve technical and software-related problems.

Hands-on contribution to coding and software development to grow and maintain in-house expertise, understanding, and oversight of the platforms and systems.

Manage the escalation and delivery of support and development requirements on internal and 3rd party development partners, to deliver in line with required outputs and standards.

Assist executive management as required with the appointment of internal development resources and lead the team to achieve required outputs and standards, encouraging learning and development within a transparent environment which promotes knowledge sharing, effective teamwork, and growth.

QUALIFICATIONS & EXPERIENCE

Bachelor’s degree in computer science or a related field

A Professional qualification in DevOps (AWS/Azure), Agile, or similar is advantageous

A minimum of 3 years of DevOps experience in building, leading, and growing an agile and efficient software development process to define and deliver scalable solutions.

A proven track record of implementing, automating, and improving efficiencies in complex projects to solve problems at scale.

Experience in debugging and root cause analysis

Experience in high-velocity cadence to drive the development team to continuously deliver rapid production releases rapidly.

Ideally a minimum of 7 years of hands-on experience in software engineering (including coding), experience in cloud infrastructure, services, and administration.

Strong knowledge of programming languages and cloud services (experience in one or more is required):

o .Net Core

o Reactjs

o TypeScript/JavaScript

o [Azure] Cloud services (Service Bus, Storage, SQL, Cloud Functions, App Services)

o Azure DevOps Build Pipelines & Releases

o Kubernetes & Azure Kubernetes Services would be advantageous

o Nginx

o Docker

o Other cloud services and tech stacks would be advantageous

Experience in driving engineering management initiatives, to improve delivery and engineering practices (CI/CD; SDLC; TDD; etc.)

Hands-on experience in coding and software development.

* Experience in working with internal and external stakeholders at all levels within the organization.

