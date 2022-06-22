Enterprise Architect

Job description: Solution architecture-solution architecture , enterprise integration, solution architecture assessment, design authority.

Desired Skills:

CI/CD

Networking

Kubernetes

VPC

EBS

Azure

Cloud

Desired Work Experience:

More than 10 years Technical / Business Architecture

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

This company is a digital solutions company helping organizations around the world achieve new thresholds ofbusiness performance. We work with clients in banking and financial services, hi-tech and manufacturing,insurance, consumer services, and more. We prepare our clients for sustainable success through experiencedesign, cloud technology, advanced analytics, and business [URL Removed] Job:Solution architecture-solution architecture , enterprise integration, solution architecture assessment, [URL Removed] required:

– Minimum 10+ years’ experience in Solution/Enterprise architecture

– Experience in consulting

– Must have experience in Insurance, Finance

– Solid understanding and hands on experience of Cloud formation, Cloud Deployment stack, CI/CD,Networking implementation, security, and Kubernetes, VPC.

– Solid understanding and hands on experience of AWS and its services, should be able to do an end-toend solution on AWS.

– Starting from Tenant creation, Code Commit, VPC creation, Spinning up EBS and its alternatives,lambda function, dynamo db, containers, etc.

– Should be able to reengineer existing AWS solution with a view of cost reduction. 0. Creating anorganization road map to cloud from legacy .

– Should be able to create quick cloud solution for demo and prototyping .

– Solid understanding and hands on experience in MS Azure stack .

– Knowledge of emerging solutions, applications and technologies, critical thinking, and communicationskills .

