ESG job postings increase 98% in advisory companies

Advisory and professional services firms are posting more jobs relating to environment, social, and governance (ESG) as climate change, diversity and inclusion, and risk management are some of the key issues faced by companies across sectors, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics Database, which found that ESG job postings have increased by 98% year-over-year, from 531 jobs in May 2021 to 1 049 jobs in May 2022.

GlobalData’s latest report, ‘Global Hiring Activity Signals & Trends Q1 2022′, found that pharma, banking & payments, insurance, consumer, and retail were included in the list of sectors mentioned in advisory companies’ job postings in 2022.PwC is looking to hiring a “FS ESG Director – Banking” to develop and implement ESG risk, governance and reporting frameworks for banks.

Berkley Technology Services is hiring a “Risk Management Specialist (Insurance)” to develop risk mitigation strategies and determine insurance values. Morningstar Inc has posted a role for a “Marketing Manager, ESG Retail/Wealth Segment” to drive ESG product sales opportunities.

Sherla Sriprada, business fundamentals analyst at GlobalData, says: “Companies are looking at strengthening their ESG capabilities. For example, PricewaterhouseCoopers is looking to invest $12-billion globally over the next five years, creating over 100 000 new jobs. Meanwhile, Deloitte is planning to expand its operations across Hong Kong.

“Government and public sector agency-related roles were also posted by KPMG, along with roles centered around oil & gas and power. KPMG is looking to hire a ‘Director – Climate Risk and Decarbonisation- Financial Services’ to manage and actively create a climate risk and decarbonisation strategy. Deloitte and Ernst & Young Global Ltd have also posted similar senior and mid-level roles.

Other advisory firms such as McKinsey are focusing on developing a governmental economy decarbonisation roadmap, while also helping oil & gas companies to develop an electric vehicles business.

Diversity & Inclusion is also gaining traction among advisory firms. For example, Deloitte is hiring for a ‘Risk, Compliance & Ethics Director’, while Vinson & Elkins LLP expects to develop, execute, and enhance its diversity strategy via its ‘Director of Diversity and Inclusion’ role. Meanwhile, CBIZ Inc is hiring for a ‘National Director of Independence & Ethics’.

Sriprada adds: “Advisory companies are steadily increasing roles related to ESG to help clients meet sustainability frameworks and standards. Environment-related roles appear to be top of the agenda for these companies, however, investors are monitoring all aspects of ESG.”