French Speaking Data Analyst – Gauteng Morningside

FRENCH SPEAKING POSITION.
The purpose of this role is to administer remuneration surveys and other products, across various African countries together with a client services team. It includes client canvassing, data collection, data cleaning and reporting. High level client analysis will also be required.
Salary: R450 000 per annum – Depending on experience
Duties:
Survey administration ( Complete survey participation request documents per survey. requirement parametre and send to clients)
Track client response
Communicate with clients
Complete survey reports.
Contribute to the design of the country sales and marketing strategy.
Manage campaigns of other products
Regular client engagement relating to other products including, employee engagement surveys, remuneration analysis, Employee assessment tools, job evaluation, etc
Requirements:
FLUENT IN FRENCH
National Diploma or undergraduate degree
GRP or equivalent certifications advantageous
3 years experience in an HR consultant environemnt and/or survey, remuneration and benefits environment.
Data Experience
Excel
Demonstrated knowledge of rewards, compensation and benefits.
Advanced Excel skills
Advanced skills in Powerpoint
Desired Skills:
- Survey Analyst
- HR Consultant
- Survey
- Remuneration
- Rewards
- Compensation and Benefits
- senior survey admin analyst
- French
- Data
- Data Analyst
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma
About The Employer:
Our client is based in Sandton and in the Insurnace / Financial Services industry.