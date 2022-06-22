French Speaking Data Analyst – Gauteng Morningside

FRENCH SPEAKING POSITION.

The purpose of this role is to administer remuneration surveys and other products, across various African countries together with a client services team. It includes client canvassing, data collection, data cleaning and reporting. High level client analysis will also be required.

Salary: R450 000 per annum – Depending on experience

Duties:

Survey administration ( Complete survey participation request documents per survey. requirement parametre and send to clients)

Track client response

Communicate with clients

Complete survey reports.

Contribute to the design of the country sales and marketing strategy.

Manage campaigns of other products

Regular client engagement relating to other products including, employee engagement surveys, remuneration analysis, Employee assessment tools, job evaluation, etc

Requirements:

FLUENT IN FRENCH

National Diploma or undergraduate degree

GRP or equivalent certifications advantageous

3 years experience in an HR consultant environemnt and/or survey, remuneration and benefits environment.

Data Experience

Excel

Demonstrated knowledge of rewards, compensation and benefits.

Advanced Excel skills

Advanced skills in Powerpoint

Desired Skills:

Survey Analyst

HR Consultant

Survey

Remuneration

Rewards

Compensation and Benefits

senior survey admin analyst

French

Data

Data Analyst

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

About The Employer:

Our client is based in Sandton and in the Insurnace / Financial Services industry.

