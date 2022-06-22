Frontend Developer

The primary responsibility of the Frontend Developer is to design, develop, maintain and administer transactional and analytical data structures or medium complexity software code which translates business requirements into technology terms.

Required experience:

3 – 5 years’ work experience

At least 2 years’ modern web development experience with the following:

SASS

React and/or Angular and/or [URL Removed] an/or [URL Removed] and/or Typescript

Net MVC

NodeJS and NPM

Key responsibilities:

Apply business / user requirement specifications to prepare a functional requirements document.

Develop less complex algorithms and programming code for software solutions and detail requirements into a complete systems design document.

Convert the design into a complete information system.

Test the program by performing debugging and data resolution activities prior to its deployment and release.

Assist with the installation and deployment of the application and write post implementation and in process reviews.

Standard career level descriptor for job level:

Seasoned and experienced professional

Has full understanding of specialisation area

Resolves wide range of issues in creative ways

Fully qualified, career level, career journey-orientated

Uses good judgement in selecting tools and methods to solve problems

Networks with senior internal and external people in own area of expertise

Receives little instruction on day-to-day work, receives general instructions on new assignments

Typically requires demonstrable related experience with a Bachelor’s or equivalent degree; or moderate level experience and a Master’s or equivalent degree; or a PhD or equivalent degree without experience; or equivalent work experience

Desired Skills:

Angular

.Net MVC

Web development

SASS

React

Javascript

Learn more/Apply for this position