Full Stack Developer

Our client in the financial industry is looking for a Full Stack Developer to their team on a remote contract bases.

As a Full-stack Java Developer you will have to apply critical thinking & problem solving skills to contribute to all phases of the development lifecycle & quickly produce well-organized, optimized, and documented source code to deliver high-performing, scalable, enterprise-grade applications.

So if you have the following technical skills required

5 – 8 years software development experience

Min 4 years Angular 4 – 7 experience

Min 5 years JAVA 8 or 11 Programming (JAVA SE 8 /11) experience

JAVA Spring and Hibernate Integration 5.0

NODE.JS

Web Services

Micro-Services Architecture

Activity

Camel

Microsoft SQL/PostgreSQL

Swift and Sanction knowledge is advantageous

Apply via our website.

Desired Skills:

Java

Angular

Node.JS

Learn more/Apply for this position