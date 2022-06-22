Full Stack Developer – Gauteng Centurion

Jun 22, 2022

Our client in the financial industry is looking for a Full Stack Developer to their team on a remote contract bases.
As a Full-stack Java Developer you will have to apply critical thinking & problem solving skills to contribute to all phases of the development lifecycle & quickly produce well-organized, optimized, and documented source code to deliver high-performing, scalable, enterprise-grade applications.

So if you have the following technical skills required

  • 5 – 8 years software development experience

  • Min 4 years Angular 4 – 7 experience

  • Min 5 years JAVA 8 or 11 Programming (JAVA SE 8 /11) experience

  • JAVA Spring and Hibernate Integration 5.0

  • NODE.JS

  • Web Services

  • Micro-Services Architecture

  • Activity

  • Camel

  • Microsoft SQL/PostgreSQL

  • Swift and Sanction knowledge is advantageous

