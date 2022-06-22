Full Stack Developer – Gauteng Centurion

Our client in the financial industry is looking for a Full Stack Developer to their team on a remote contract bases.
As a Full-stack Java Developer you will have to apply critical thinking & problem solving skills to contribute to all phases of the development lifecycle & quickly produce well-organized, optimized, and documented source code to deliver high-performing, scalable, enterprise-grade applications.
So if you have the following technical skills required
- 5 – 8 years software development experience
- Min 4 years Angular 4 – 7 experience
- Min 5 years JAVA 8 or 11 Programming (JAVA SE 8 /11) experience
- JAVA Spring and Hibernate Integration 5.0
- NODE.JS
- Web Services
- Micro-Services Architecture
- Activity
- Camel
- Microsoft SQL/PostgreSQL
- Swift and Sanction knowledge is advantageous
Desired Skills:
- Java
- Angular
- Node.JS