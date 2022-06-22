I.T Service Desk Analyst at Mancosa

MANCOSA, a DHET registered and CHE accredited private higher education distance education provider, is looking for an I. T Service Desk Analyst to provide remote end-user support acting as a single point of contact for all supported applications, infrastructure and specific 3rd party related incidents, service requests and changes.
CORE FUNCTIONS AND JOB ROLE:
- Deliver a first-line support service via the Service Desk by logging Incidents and Service Requests received telephonically and via e-mail.
- Distribute tickets to technicians
- Assist with fieldwork as requested by technicians
- Provide daily feedback to end-users on outstanding active calls.
- Manage a variety of tasks and activities, which may require adjustments to priorities to satisfy business needs.
- Manage a variety of tasks and activities which may require adjustments to priorities to satisfy business needs.
- Work within defined deadlines as part of a team and on an individual basis ensuring assigned work is effectively managed.
- Develop and maintains a professional working relationship with the end-users in support of the Service Delivery Manager.
- Confirm Call resolution with end user before resolving of the call on the Service Management System.
- Liaise with 3rd party vendors to resolve escalated incidents, problems and queries.
- Update all calls timeously with a complete audit trail of actions and events, follows up on escalated calls to ensure completion and feedback
- Maintains service and quality levels according to of the business standards, processes, and procedures.
- Communicate oral or written feedback and technical information to all levels of end-users
- Management and administration of cellular technologies
Qualification:
- A , N , MCSE or similar tertiary IT Qualification
Experience:
– At least 3 yearsâ€™ experience delivering IT Service Desk Administration services in a customer environment.
Job Related Knowledge, Skills and Behaviors
- Proficient in Windows 7, Windows 10, Active Directory and MS-Office suite.
- Excellent Communication and Interpersonal skills.
- Must be able to work independently.
- Strong attention to detail.
- Must be punctual, disciplined and dedicated to effectively execute job requirements keeping in mind INTERNAL and EXTERNAL HR and IT policies in place.
- Optimizes work processes
- ITSM process and IT tools
Other Requirements:
- Must be able to work flexible hours when required.