IT BA/Business Analyst – Automotive (Supply Chain) TB-G2001 at Mediro ICT – Gauteng

- Long-term contract until December 2024
- Must have IT BA experience in Supply Chain Management (compulsory – not negotiable)
- Preference given to IT BA’s with Supply Chain in automotive industries
- South African citizens/Permanent Residents in South Africa with ID/Work Permit Holders may apply
- International Company (listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange) is recruiting an IT BA (Supply Chain) with 5 to 8 years exp.
- Rotation work between Midrand, Menlyn, Rosslyn and home office.
- Might be required to travel internationally
- E-mail CV and latest payslip to [Email Address Removed]
Our client offers:
- Cutting edge global IT system landscape and processes.
- Flexible working of 1960 hours in a 12-month period.
- Remote / On-site work location flexibility.
- Affordable Group vehicle promotions (buying or leasing options available, terms and conditions apply).
- Highly motivating, energetic, and fast-paced working environment.
- Modern, state-of-the-art offices and Dynamic Global Team collaboration.
- Application of the Agile Working Model Methodology.
Evaluating business processes, anticipating requirements, uncovering areas for improvement, and developing and implementing solutions.
- Leading ongoing reviews of business processes and developing optimization strategies.
- Staying up to date on the latest process and IT advancements to automate and modernize systems.
- Conducting meetings and presentations to share ideas and findings.
- Performing requirements analysis.
- Documenting and communicating the results of your efforts.
- Effectively communicating your insights and plans to cross-functional team members and management.
- Gathering critical information from meetings with various stakeholders and producing useful reports.
- Working closely with our colleagues in our global plants.
- Ensuring solutions meet business needs and requirements.
- Performing user acceptance testing.
- Prioritizing initiatives based on business needs and requirements.
- Ensuring the quality of the sprint deliverables.
- Serving as a liaison between stakeholders and users and development team.
Minimum Requirements
- IT Degree/National Diploma/Industrial Engineering.
- A minimum of 5 years of experience in business analysis or a related field (e.g., requirements or process engineering) within Supply Chain Management.
- The ability to influence stakeholders and work closely with them to determine acceptable solutions.
- Deep knowledge in functional and technical process design (from requirement to business process to the IT solution).
- Experience creating detailed reports and giving presentations.
- Excellent planning, organizational, and time management skills.
- Advanced technical skills and knowledge in designing state of the art software.
- Experience in agile requirement engineering (> 5 years).
- Understanding of public cloud platform offerings and experience in cloud application development