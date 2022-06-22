IT BA/Business Analyst – Automotive (Supply Chain) TB-G2001 at Mediro ICT – Gauteng

Jun 22, 2022

  • Long-term contract until December 2024
  • Must have IT BA experience in Supply Chain Management (compulsory – not negotiable)
  • Preference given to IT BA’s with Supply Chain in automotive industries
  • South African citizens/Permanent Residents in South Africa with ID/Work Permit Holders may apply
  • International Company (listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange) is recruiting an IT BA (Supply Chain) with 5 to 8 years exp.
  • Rotation work between Midrand, Menlyn, Rosslyn and home office.
  • Might be required to travel internationally
  • E-mail CV and latest payslip to [Email Address Removed]

Our client offers:

  • Cutting edge global IT system landscape and processes.
  • Flexible working of 1960 hours in a 12-month period.
  • Remote / On-site work location flexibility.
  • Affordable Group vehicle promotions (buying or leasing options available, terms and conditions apply).
  • Highly motivating, energetic, and fast-paced working environment.
  • Modern, state-of-the-art offices and Dynamic Global Team collaboration.
  • Application of the Agile Working Model Methodology.

Evaluating business processes, anticipating requirements, uncovering areas for improvement, and developing and implementing solutions.

  • Leading ongoing reviews of business processes and developing optimization strategies.
  • Staying up to date on the latest process and IT advancements to automate and modernize systems.
  • Conducting meetings and presentations to share ideas and findings.
  • Performing requirements analysis.
  • Documenting and communicating the results of your efforts.
  • Effectively communicating your insights and plans to cross-functional team members and management.
  • Gathering critical information from meetings with various stakeholders and producing useful reports.
  • Working closely with our colleagues in our global plants.
  • Ensuring solutions meet business needs and requirements.
  • Performing user acceptance testing.
  • Prioritizing initiatives based on business needs and requirements.
  • Ensuring the quality of the sprint deliverables.
  • Serving as a liaison between stakeholders and users and development team.

Minimum Requirements

  • IT Degree/National Diploma/Industrial Engineering.
  • A minimum of 5 years of experience in business analysis or a related field (e.g., requirements or process engineering) within Supply Chain Management.
  • The ability to influence stakeholders and work closely with them to determine acceptable solutions.
  • Deep knowledge in functional and technical process design (from requirement to business process to the IT solution).
  • Experience creating detailed reports and giving presentations.
  • Excellent planning, organizational, and time management skills.
  • Advanced technical skills and knowledge in designing state of the art software.
  • Experience in agile requirement engineering (> 5 years).
  • Understanding of public cloud platform offerings and experience in cloud application development

