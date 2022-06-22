IT BA/Business Analyst – Automotive (Supply Chain) TB-G2001 at Mediro ICT

Long-term contract until December 2024

Must have IT BA experience in Supply Chain Management (compulsory – not negotiable)

Preference given to IT BA’s with Supply Chain in automotive industries

South African citizens/Permanent Residents in South Africa with ID/Work Permit Holders may apply

International Company (listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange) is recruiting an IT BA (Supply Chain) with 5 to 8 years exp.

Rotation work between Midrand, Menlyn, Rosslyn and home office.

Might be required to travel internationally

E-mail CV and latest payslip to [Email Address Removed]

Our client offers:

Cutting edge global IT system landscape and processes.

Flexible working of 1960 hours in a 12-month period.

Remote / On-site work location flexibility.

Affordable Group vehicle promotions (buying or leasing options available, terms and conditions apply).

Highly motivating, energetic, and fast-paced working environment.

Modern, state-of-the-art offices and Dynamic Global Team collaboration.

Application of the Agile Working Model Methodology.

Evaluating business processes, anticipating requirements, uncovering areas for improvement, and developing and implementing solutions.

Leading ongoing reviews of business processes and developing optimization strategies.

Staying up to date on the latest process and IT advancements to automate and modernize systems.

Conducting meetings and presentations to share ideas and findings.

Performing requirements analysis.

Documenting and communicating the results of your efforts.

Effectively communicating your insights and plans to cross-functional team members and management.

Gathering critical information from meetings with various stakeholders and producing useful reports.

Working closely with our colleagues in our global plants.

Ensuring solutions meet business needs and requirements.

Performing user acceptance testing.

Prioritizing initiatives based on business needs and requirements.

Ensuring the quality of the sprint deliverables.

Serving as a liaison between stakeholders and users and development team.

Minimum Requirements

IT Degree/National Diploma/Industrial Engineering.

A minimum of 5 years of experience in business analysis or a related field (e.g., requirements or process engineering) within Supply Chain Management.

The ability to influence stakeholders and work closely with them to determine acceptable solutions.

Deep knowledge in functional and technical process design (from requirement to business process to the IT solution).

Experience creating detailed reports and giving presentations.

Excellent planning, organizational, and time management skills.

Advanced technical skills and knowledge in designing state of the art software.

Experience in agile requirement engineering (> 5 years).

Understanding of public cloud platform offerings and experience in cloud application development

