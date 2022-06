IT Delivery Manager – Gauteng Sandown

12 months extendable contract

Description Required Skills:

Blaze Rules Engine JAVA components Orchestration Engine Integration components like DataPower, Message Broker Databases like DB2, MS SQL, etc

Technical Knowledge: Business Process Engineering Business Process Management Business Rules Management and Decision Services

Required Exposure/Experience: Experienced in deriving business rule decision service needs through analysing business requirements and business process Team leadership experience Solution Architecture and Design experience

Desired Skills:

Delivery Manager

Blaze

Datapower

DB2

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

