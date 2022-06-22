IT Web Developer – KwaZulu-Natal Durban

Our client based in Umhlanga is looking for an IT Web Developer. Our client provides procurement solutions to assist buyers to discover credible and empowered suppliers, with powerful and secure online quote management technology.
Position: IT Web Developer
Location: Umhlanga
Compulsory Software Knowledge:
- C# Developer
- Asp.net
- Web Forms
- MVC
- Sql Server Database
- Git Html
Minimum Qualifications
- BSc in Computer Science, Engineering or a related field.
- Minimum 5-8 years experience
Roles and Responsibilities:
- Directing the team in development, coding, testing, and debugging.
- Writing testable and efficient code.
- Leading code reviews and ensuring that code quality is up to standard.
- Quick turnaround of support requests, bugs, and onboarding of new clients.
- Mentoring team members ensuring that they adhere to determined quality standards.
- Management of expectations from the functional team, ensuring that we set realistic expectations
both up and down stream.
- Working in conjunction with architects, research and development and IT leadership to ensure we
stay cutting edge.
- Attend training courses as requested by the client
- Attend meetings as and when required.
- Carry out any other additional duties as required by the client
Desired Skills:
- C#
- Asp.net
- Web Forms
- MVC
- Git Html
- Web Development
- BSc Computer Science