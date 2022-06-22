Java Developer

Our client in the financial industry is looking for a Java Developer with experience in building high performing, scalable, enterprise grade applications.

Are you a Software Engineers with experience in working with tech stacks consisting of exclusively open source projects, including primarily Spring Boot, Spring Cloud and other

Spring portfolio projects in cloud native Java architectures?

Are you comfortable authoring and supporting CI/CD pipelines in Jenkins or similar tools, ultimately deploying to a multisite

Kubernetes environment where you will be able to support and manage your applications all the way to production?

Are you comfortable using and configuring modern observability techniques, including

aggregated logging via an ELK stack, metrics via Prometheus/Grafana/Instana and tracing using

Zipkin/Jaeger?

The successful Software Engineer should meet the following Requirements:

– 5 years + experience

– Excellent communication, analytical skills and decision making

ability in collaborative environments

– Excellent understanding of java 8+

– Solid understanding of Object Oriented Design and ability to properly apply general design patterns and

paradigms

– Experience with test driven

development and domain driven development

– Experience with one or more of the following application frameworks: Spring

– Solid understanding of messaging protocol like SOAP and REST

– Experience with opensource

relational database management system

– Knowledge of server application containers: Tomcat, Jetty, JBoss

– Good understanding frameworks and libraries like JavaScript, jQuery, TypeScript, HTML, CSS

– Experience with CI / CD servers (preferably Jenkins) and Artifact Management (preferably Nexus),

ability to create and maintain sophisticated CI / CD pipelines (preferably Jenkins)

– Strong understanding of version control and related concepts and techniques, particularly Git

– Experience with appropriate unit testing framework(s)

– Excellent debugging and problem solving

skills.

– Comfortable with stubbing tools like wire mock and/or hoverfly

– Experience with scripting languages like Bash and/or Python

– Familiar with OAuth and SAML, preferably with an understanding of AD / LDAP / Kerberos as well

– Familiar with Docker & Rancher

Desired Skills:

JavaScript

jQuery

Jenkins

Docker

