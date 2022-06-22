Java Developer – ohm – Gauteng Centurion

Our client in the financial industry is looking for a Java Developer on a remote contract bases. The ideal candidate will need to apply critical thinking & problem solving skills to contribute to all phases of the development lifecycle & quickly produce well-organized, optimized, and documented source code to deliver high-performing, scalable, enterprise-grade

applications.

Technical skills required:

5 – 8 years so ware development experience

Min 5 years JAVA 8 or 11 Programming (JAVA SE 8 /11) experience

JAVA Spring and Hibernate Integration 5.0

Web Services

Micro-Services Architecture

Camel

Microsoft SQL/PostgreSQL

Integra on Technology experience (IBM MQ, Rabbit MQ, REST, SOAP, HTTP/S etc)

NODE.JS is advantageous

Angular 4 – 7 experience is advantageous

Competencies required:

High learning agility

Independent self-starter that is curious and with the aptitude to solve, find solutions, learn and upskill

Key accountability: DevOps

Apply critical thinking, design thinking and problem solving skills in an agile team environment to solve technical problems (Front End, Back End OR Middleware) with high quality solutions

Contribute to all phases of the development lifecycle including

Evaluate analysis, problem definition, business requirements, solution development & provide recommendations to enable the operational feasibility of

solutions

Quickly produce well-organized, optimized, and documented source code to deliver technical solutions

Ensure designs & solutions support the technical organization principles of self-service, repeatability, testability, scalability & resilience

Apply general design pa erns and paradigms to deliver technical solutions

Support the development of CI / CD Pipelines (authoring & supporting CI/CD pipelines in Jenkins / similar tools and deploying to multi -site Kubernetes

environments – supporting and managing your applications all the way to production)

Use & configure modern observability techniques leveraging e.g. aggregated logging via ELK stack, metrics via Prometheus / Grafana / NewRelic and tracing

using Zipkin/Jaeger

Automate tasks through appropriate tools and scrip ng e.g. Jenkins, Docker, Ansible, Kubernetes

Debug exis ng source code and polish feature sets.

Work with integrated teams and other developers to improve and evolve technical products and services

Align all applica on development & development process to Group Architecture & Infrastructure guidelines

Provide input into project & program teams (when required) to plan & manage the development lifecycle e.g. releases, risk management, tes ng,

integra on etc.

Conduct reviews, performance monitoring & ongoing op miza on and maintenance on applica ons

Stay ahead of the curve on emerging technologies and development prac ces and con nuously evolve exis ng knowledge & skill in prepara on for cross

domain and other experiences e.g. Secure Side, Tes ng, Infrastructure solu ons etc.

Desired Skills:

Java Spring

PostgreSQL

Rest

SOAP

