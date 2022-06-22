Junior Developer

DUR001588 Junior Developer – Kloof

Purpose of the job: Todevelop, install, maintain, and modify application programs, business programs, or integrated programs as well as testing and verifications of mathematical and statistical applications for data transformation.

Required Qualifications

Matric

Relevant IT-related diploma/degree or equivalent

Technical Competencies & Experience:

Minimum of 2-3 years relevant coding experience

Experience within a QMS environment

Demonstrate knowledge in technical programming, Integration of mathematical and statistical applications

Maintaining databases, monitoring, and reporting on database backups

Quality, knowledge management, and application integration

Proficiency in project and quality assurance documentation management and control

Demonstrate computer literacy in Microsoft Office, MS SQL Server, Java, Python, React JS and C#

Cross platform Enterprise Mobile Application development

Agile Development environment maintenance

Interact with CI/CD pipelines for our products and services

Behavioural Competencies:

Excellent communication Skills both verbal and written

Interpersonal skills

Ability to work under pressure

Deadline driven

Problem solving skills

Attention to detail

Ability to work as a member of a fully integrated team

Conflict-resolutions skills

Self-motivated

Remuneration:

Highly competitive, but dependent upon qualifications and experience.

Only candidates with the minimum requirements will be considered.

Desired Skills:

Mobile application development

SQL

Server

Java

Python

React JS

C#

