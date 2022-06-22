Junior Developer – KwaZulu-Natal Kloof

DUR001588 Junior Developer – Kloof

Purpose of the job: Todevelop, install, maintain, and modify application programs, business programs, or integrated programs as well as testing and verifications of mathematical and statistical applications for data transformation.
Required Qualifications

  • Matric

  • Relevant IT-related diploma/degree or equivalent

    • Technical Competencies & Experience:

  • Minimum of 2-3 years relevant coding experience

  • Experience within a QMS environment

  • Demonstrate knowledge in technical programming, Integration of mathematical and statistical applications

  • Maintaining databases, monitoring, and reporting on database backups

  • Quality, knowledge management, and application integration

  • Proficiency in project and quality assurance documentation management and control

  • Demonstrate computer literacy in Microsoft Office, MS SQL Server, Java, Python, React JS and C#

  • Cross platform Enterprise Mobile Application development

  • Agile Development environment maintenance

  • Interact with CI/CD pipelines for our products and services

    • Behavioural Competencies:

  • Excellent communication Skills both verbal and written

  • Interpersonal skills

  • Ability to work under pressure

  • Deadline driven

  • Problem solving skills

  • Attention to detail

  • Ability to work as a member of a fully integrated team

  • Conflict-resolutions skills

  • Self-motivated

    • Remuneration:
    Highly competitive, but dependent upon qualifications and experience.

    Only candidates with the minimum requirements will be considered.

    Desired Skills:

    • Mobile application development
    • SQL
    • Server
    • Java
    • Python
    • React JS
    • C#

