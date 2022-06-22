Junior Developer – KwaZulu-Natal Kloof
Jun 22, 2022
DUR001588 Junior Developer – Kloof
Purpose of the job: Todevelop, install, maintain, and modify application programs, business programs, or integrated programs as well as testing and verifications of mathematical and statistical applications for data transformation.
Matric
Relevant IT-related diploma/degree or equivalent
Required Qualifications
Technical Competencies & Experience:
Minimum of 2-3 years relevant coding experience
Experience within a QMS environment
Demonstrate knowledge in technical programming, Integration of mathematical and statistical applications
Maintaining databases, monitoring, and reporting on database backups
Quality, knowledge management, and application integration
Proficiency in project and quality assurance documentation management and control
Demonstrate computer literacy in Microsoft Office, MS SQL Server, Java, Python, React JS and C#
Cross platform Enterprise Mobile Application development
Agile Development environment maintenance
Interact with CI/CD pipelines for our products and services
Behavioural Competencies:
Excellent communication Skills both verbal and written
Interpersonal skills
Ability to work under pressure
Deadline driven
Problem solving skills
Attention to detail
Ability to work as a member of a fully integrated team
Conflict-resolutions skills
Self-motivated
Remuneration:
Highly competitive, but dependent upon qualifications and experience.
Only candidates with the minimum requirements will be considered.
Desired Skills:
- Mobile application development
- SQL
- Server
- Java
- Python
- React JS
- C#
