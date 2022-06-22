Junior Software Developer at LCS Group (Pty) Ltd – Gauteng Heidelberg

LCS Group is a diversified Supply Chain Business, driven by an entrepreneurial spirit and a desire for innovation. The LCS Group continually explores new and unconventional avenues in its quest to transform its market offering and is looking for a junior Software engineer, to support this dynamic business.

Requirements:

The incumbent will report to Group Information Manager and will be required to develop and maintain in-house solutions using .Net Full Stack technologies and any other relevant technologies, such as Microsofts, Power platform comprised of PowerApps, PowerMate and PowerBI, to meet growing and changing business needs.

Experience and Qualifications:

BSc or BTech majoring in Computer Science will be advantageous.

In-depth understanding of the web technologies and sound software engineering practices.

Minimum of 2 years’ experience in the software development field.

Must be able to work within a team.

Excellent written and verbal English communication skills.

Problem-solving skills.

Must be able to work independently with minimum supervision.

Thorough knowledge of and experience in MS SQL.

Experience in web application interface development using ajax, Jscript, ASP.Net, MVC and C#.

Previous experiences in a logistics environment would be an advantage.

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

About The Employer:

The LCS Group of companies has grown by investing in businesses that add depth and diversity to its value chain. As a result, the Group of companies are diversified across numerous industry sectors (Logistics, Fuels, Commercial, Prime Agri, Bay Shipping, Financial Services) and operate at various levels within those industries throughout Southern Africa.

Our Head Office is situated in Heidelberg, Gauteng, with satellite offices/depots in Newcastle, Richards Bay, Durban, Kuruman, Brits, Delmas, Cape Town, Hoopstad, Camperdown, Germiston and Melrose Arch.

