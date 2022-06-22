Lead Java Developer

Our development team is currently looking for an experienced Java Developer to take on the role of Team Lead.
What you will be doing:
- Performing requirement analyses
- Developing high-quality and detailed designs
- Conducting unit testing using automated unit test frameworks
- Identifying risk and conducting mitigation action planning
- Conducting configuration of your own work
- Reviewing the work of other developers and providing feedback
- Using coding standards and best practices to ensure quality
- Mentorship and guidance of junior and intermediate developers
- Oversee projects and make use of DevOps tools and methodologies during deployment and development (continuous deployment and integration)
Experience and requirements:
- Completed tertiary degree in engineering, information systems or related (or equivalent experience)
- A minimum of 5 – 7 years practical experience in Java development
- Sound knowledge of estimation techniques
- Excellent knowledge of Java technologies (BitBucket, Atlassian suite, Thymeleaf, Javascript, Java 8+, Spring Boot 1.5.3, Maven, Liquibase, Hibernate, PostgreSQL, Git)
- Good understanding of unit testing methodologies
- Strong analytical and creative problem-solving skills, with excellent attention to detail
- Exceptional communication skills
- Flexible about working with new methodologies and technologies
- A solid understanding of OOP principles
- SOLID design principles
- Proficient understanding of code versioning tools
- Good understanding of scrum and agile practices
The culture of our developers:
- Individuals with a willingness to speak their minds, think critically, and who have the courage to take on opportunities that will have long-term meaning
- Senior team members that not only continue to develop their own skills but have a strong affinity for mentorship of junior team members
- A desire to add value, not only for our customers, but for themselves and the team surrounding them through seeking enrichment and knowledge
- A commitment, passion, and respect for mastering their craft, whatever that may be; pride in the work they deliver; and a high standard of personal and professional performance
- The initiative to go above and beyond, demonstrated by their commitment to developing a best-fit solution through continuous evaluation and evolution
Desired Skills:
- Agile
- Java
- Springboot
- Developer