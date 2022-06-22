Lead Java Developer – Gauteng Johannesburg North

Our development team is currently looking for an experienced Java Developer to take on the role of Team Lead.

What you will be doing:

Performing requirement analyses

Developing high-quality and detailed designs

Conducting unit testing using automated unit test frameworks

Identifying risk and conducting mitigation action planning

Conducting configuration of your own work

Reviewing the work of other developers and providing feedback

Using coding standards and best practices to ensure quality

Mentorship and guidance of junior and intermediate developers

Oversee projects and make use of DevOps tools and methodologies during deployment and development (continuous deployment and integration)

Experience and requirements:

Completed tertiary degree in engineering, information systems or related (or equivalent experience)

A minimum of 5 – 7 years practical experience in Java development

Sound knowledge of estimation techniques

Excellent knowledge of Java technologies (BitBucket, Atlassian suite, Thymeleaf, Javascript, Java 8+, Spring Boot 1.5.3, Maven, Liquibase, Hibernate, PostgreSQL, Git)

Good understanding of unit testing methodologies

Strong analytical and creative problem-solving skills, with excellent attention to detail

Exceptional communication skills

Flexible about working with new methodologies and technologies

A solid understanding of OOP principles

SOLID design principles

Proficient understanding of code versioning tools

Good understanding of scrum and agile practices

The culture of our developers:

Individuals with a willingness to speak their minds, think critically, and who have the courage to take on opportunities that will have long-term meaning

Senior team members that not only continue to develop their own skills but have a strong affinity for mentorship of junior team members

A desire to add value, not only for our customers, but for themselves and the team surrounding them through seeking enrichment and knowledge

A commitment, passion, and respect for mastering their craft, whatever that may be; pride in the work they deliver; and a high standard of personal and professional performance

The initiative to go above and beyond, demonstrated by their commitment to developing a best-fit solution through continuous evaluation and evolution

Desired Skills:

Agile

Java

Springboot

Developer

