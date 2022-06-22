Lead Java Developer – Gauteng Johannesburg North

Jun 22, 2022

Our development team is currently looking for an experienced Java Developer to take on the role of Team Lead.
What you will be doing:

  • Performing requirement analyses

  • Developing high-quality and detailed designs

  • Conducting unit testing using automated unit test frameworks

  • Identifying risk and conducting mitigation action planning

  • Conducting configuration of your own work

  • Reviewing the work of other developers and providing feedback

  • Using coding standards and best practices to ensure quality

  • Mentorship and guidance of junior and intermediate developers

  • Oversee projects and make use of DevOps tools and methodologies during deployment and development (continuous deployment and integration)

Experience and requirements:

  • Completed tertiary degree in engineering, information systems or related (or equivalent experience)

  • A minimum of 5 – 7 years practical experience in Java development

  • Sound knowledge of estimation techniques

  • Excellent knowledge of Java technologies (BitBucket, Atlassian suite, Thymeleaf, Javascript, Java 8+, Spring Boot 1.5.3, Maven, Liquibase, Hibernate, PostgreSQL, Git)

  • Good understanding of unit testing methodologies

  • Strong analytical and creative problem-solving skills, with excellent attention to detail

  • Exceptional communication skills

  • Flexible about working with new methodologies and technologies

  • A solid understanding of OOP principles

  • SOLID design principles

  • Proficient understanding of code versioning tools

  • Good understanding of scrum and agile practices

The culture of our developers:

  • Individuals with a willingness to speak their minds, think critically, and who have the courage to take on opportunities that will have long-term meaning

  • Senior team members that not only continue to develop their own skills but have a strong affinity for mentorship of junior team members

  • A desire to add value, not only for our customers, but for themselves and the team surrounding them through seeking enrichment and knowledge

  • A commitment, passion, and respect for mastering their craft, whatever that may be; pride in the work they deliver; and a high standard of personal and professional performance

  • The initiative to go above and beyond, demonstrated by their commitment to developing a best-fit solution through continuous evaluation and evolution

Desired Skills:

  • Agile
  • Java
  • Springboot
  • Developer

