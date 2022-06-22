.Net Core Developer – Gauteng Centurion

Our client in the financial industry in looking for a .Net Core Developer to join their team on a remote contract bases.

1. Do you have minimum 5 years development experience?

2. Tertiary education on in Computer Science or related field

.Net Core experience (Linux)?

3. Do you have experience working on databases, PostgreSql and or MongoDB experience advantageous?

4. Do you have a good understanding of scrum and agile practices?

5. Are you a person with strong analytical and creative problem-solving skills, with excellent attention on to detail and flexible about working with new methodologies and technologies?

6. Do you have a solid understanding of OOP principles?

7. Do you have SOLID design principles?

8. Do you have experience in Design patterns?

9.Do you have proficient understanding of code versioning tools?

10. Do you have a good understanding of C# technology?

11. Do you experience using ORM’s such as Entity Framework or NHibernate?

Mandatory Skills

Net Core experience (Linux) API experience C# technology

Desired Skills:

.Net Core

C#

Linux

OOP

