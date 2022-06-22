.Net Developer

Our client in the financial industry is currently in a significant growth phase and looking for strong, passionate software engineer to join our team on a contract basis. Our client builds primarily in .Net Core, on AWS, and with Agile approaches – their software needs to be fast, scalable, secure, and reliable. They want a creative developer with this mindset to bring their experience and skills to this critical space.

You must be able to build and maintain software components according to the industry best practices, across multiple projects.

You must be able to design, code, test, debug and document so ware according to the functional requirements.

You must be able to Analyze, diagnose and resolve errors related to their applications.

You must be able to participate in the growth and continuous Improvement of the team, through self-learning, team code reviews, and so on.

You must be able have a high and equal willingness to learn and to teach, both within the team, and amongst the various product stakeholders.

Key competencies required?

Min 4 years development experience

Strong C# .Net Core experience and understanding

Experience with various database paradigms, particularly relational. (PostgreSQL experience advantageous)

Practical experience and knowledge in AWS highly advantageous

Experiencing building and consuming REST APIs

Experience with code versioning (ideally Git)

Familiarity with agile practices

Strong analytical and creative problem-solving skills, with excellent attention on to detail

Flexibility to work with new methodologies and technologies

Desired Skills:

C#

PostgreSQL

.Net Core

Rest

Git

