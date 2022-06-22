.Net Developer

Our client in the financial industry is looking for a .Net Developer with 5+ years in software development experience,

Technical leadership, DevOps focused, Advance knowledge of MS SQL, Excellent programming skills in .Net

Advance as well as knowledge on MicroService architecture.

Keep in mind that this is a remote contract position.

The ideal candidate must have experience working on an

International Payments Re-platform, you will also be required to apply critical thinking & problem solving skills to contribute to all phases of the development lifecycle & quickly produce well-organized, optimized, and documented source code to deliver high-performing, scalable, enterprise-grade applications.

Additional skills required:

1. Open Source technologies (PostgreSQL)

2. Angular

3. Kubernetes (Rancher, Docker)

4. AWS

5. Microso Service Fabric

6. ELK

7. Bigdata experience (Kafka, Hadoop)

8. Azure DevOps

Desired Skills:

.Net

MS SQL

MicroService

PostgreSQL

Learn more/Apply for this position