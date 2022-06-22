.Net Developer

Our client in the financial industry is looking for a .Net Developer who is comfortable working in an Agile environment to join their team on a remote contract bases.

1. Do you have a Min 5 years development experience?

2. Do you have the relevant Tertiary education on in Computer Science or related field?

3. Do you have .Net framework 4.6+ and .Net core experience?

4. Are you able to build/Maintain C# MVC?

5. Are you able to build/Maintain C# Rest API?

6. Do you have Angular 4+ Skills?

7. Do you have experience working on databases, PostgreSql and or MongoDB experience advantageous?

8. Good understanding of scrum and agile practices?

9. Are you a strong analytical and creative problem-solving person, with excellent attention to detail?

10. Are you flexible about working with new methodologies and technologies and have a solid understanding of OOP principles

SOLID design principles?

11. Do you have experience in pattern design?

12. Do you have a Proficient understanding of code versioning tools and Good understanding of C# technology?

13. Do you have experience using ORM’s such as Entity Framework or NHibernate?

The ideal candidate must also have the following Mandatory Skills :

.Net framework 4.6+ and .Net core

Ability to build/Maintain

C# MVC

Ability to build/Maintain

C# & NBSP;

Rest API

We need Angular Skills 4+

Desired Skills:

.Net

C#

Angular

Rest API

