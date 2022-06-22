Our client in the financial industry is looking for a .Net Developer who is comfortable working in an Agile environment to join their team on a remote contract bases.
1. Do you have a Min 5 years development experience?
2. Do you have the relevant Tertiary education on in Computer Science or related field?
3. Do you have .Net framework 4.6+ and .Net core experience?
4. Are you able to build/Maintain C# MVC?
5. Are you able to build/Maintain C# Rest API?
6. Do you have Angular 4+ Skills?
7. Do you have experience working on databases, PostgreSql and or MongoDB experience advantageous?
8. Good understanding of scrum and agile practices?
9. Are you a strong analytical and creative problem-solving person, with excellent attention to detail?
10. Are you flexible about working with new methodologies and technologies and have a solid understanding of OOP principles
SOLID design principles?
11. Do you have experience in pattern design?
12. Do you have a Proficient understanding of code versioning tools and Good understanding of C# technology?
13. Do you have experience using ORM’s such as Entity Framework or NHibernate?
The ideal candidate must also have the following Mandatory Skills :
.Net framework 4.6+ and .Net core
Ability to build/Maintain
C# MVC
Ability to build/Maintain
C# & NBSP;
Rest API
We need Angular Skills 4+
Desired Skills:
- .Net
- C#
- Angular
- Rest API