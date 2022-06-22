Our client in the financial industry is looking for a .Net Developer to join their team on a remote contract bases.
1. Do you have experience in building reusable software components and libraries for future use across multiple projects?
2. Do have experience in Design, code, test, debug and document software according to the functional requirements?
3. Do you have experience in Analysing, diagnose and resolving errors related to their applications?
4. Can Work closely with developers and a variety of end users to ensure technical compatibility and user satisfaction
The successful candidate will also be required to have the following:
- Min 5 years development experience
- Tertiary education in Computer Science or related field
- .Net framework 4.6+ and .Net core
- Ability to build/Maintain C# MVC
- Ability to build/Maintain C# Rest API
- We need Angular Skills 4+
- Experience working on databases, PostgreSql and or MongoDB experience advantageous
- Good understanding of scrum and agile practices
- Strong analytical and creative problem-solving skills, with excellent attention to detail
- Flexible about working with new methodologies and technologies
- A solid understanding of OOP principles
- SOLID design principles
- Design patterns experience
- Proficient understanding of code versioning tools
- Good understanding of C# technology
- Experience using ORM’s such as Entity Framework or NHibernate
Desired Skills:
- .Net
- C#
- Rest API
- Angular
- PostgreSQL