.Net Developer

Our client in the financial industry is looking for a .Net Developer to join their team on a remote contract bases.

1. Do you have experience in building reusable software components and libraries for future use across multiple projects?

2. Do have experience in Design, code, test, debug and document software according to the functional requirements?

3. Do you have experience in Analysing, diagnose and resolving errors related to their applications?

4. Can Work closely with developers and a variety of end users to ensure technical compatibility and user satisfaction

The successful candidate will also be required to have the following:

Min 5 years development experience

Tertiary education in Computer Science or related field

.Net framework 4.6+ and .Net core

Ability to build/Maintain C# MVC

Ability to build/Maintain C# Rest API

We need Angular Skills 4+

Experience working on databases, PostgreSql and or MongoDB experience advantageous

Good understanding of scrum and agile practices

Strong analytical and creative problem-solving skills, with excellent attention to detail

Flexible about working with new methodologies and technologies

A solid understanding of OOP principles

SOLID design principles

Design patterns experience

Proficient understanding of code versioning tools

Good understanding of C# technology

Experience using ORM’s such as Entity Framework or NHibernate

Desired Skills:

.Net

C#

Rest API

Angular

PostgreSQL

