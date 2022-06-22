.Net Software Developer – Gauteng Centurion

Our client in the financial industry looking for an experienced .Net So ware Developer to apply critical thinking & problem solving skills to contribute to all phases of the development lifecycle & quickly produce well-organized, optimized, and documented source code to deliver high-performing,

scalable, enterprise-grade applications. This is a remote contracting opportunity for an initial 12 months.

The ideal candidate must have a Tertiary education in Computer Science or related field.

Must have a Min 5 years’ software development experience.

Good understanding of scrum and agile practices

Strong analytical and creative problem-solving skills, with excellent attention on to detail

Flexible about working with new methodologies and technologies

A solid understanding of OOP principles

SOLID design principles

Design patterns experience

Proficient understanding of code versioning tools

Good understanding of C# technology

Experience using ORM’s such as Entity Framework or NHibernate

Experience of WCF technology (advantageous)

Domain Driven Design (DDD) and Test Driven Development (TDD) (advantageous)

Desired Skills:

C#

OOP

WCF

DDD

Learn more/Apply for this position