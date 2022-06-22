PowerBi Specialist – KwaZulu-Natal Kloof
Jun 22, 2022
DUR001586 PowerBI Specialist – Kloof
Purpose of the job:
Degree or diploma in BS/MS in Computer Science or Information System
Design, develop and maintain business and client PowerBI dashboards. Support and enhance the delivery of various solutions.
Required Qualifications
Technical Competencies and responsibilities
Experience and familiarity with Microsoft Business Intelligence Stack (Power BI, SSAS, SSRS, SSIS)
Experience working with a self-service tool, preferably Power BI.
Familiarity with JavaScript, CSS, and other JavaScript libraries.
Familiar and experienced in SQL.
Should have Business Intelligence Knowledge
Design, develop and maintain PowerBI Reports/Dashboards for clients and the business
Maintain the document structure of PowerBI Reports/Dashboards
Behavioural Competencies:
Communication Skills both verbal and written
Analytical and critical thinking skills
Deadline driven
Ability to work under pressure
Problem-solving
Self-motivated
Attention to detail
Team player
Only candidates with the minimum requirements will be considered.
Desired Skills:
- Analytical and critical thinking skills
- PowerBI
- Javascript
- Business Intelligence Knowledge
Learn more/Apply for this position
Related