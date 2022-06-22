PowerBi Specialist – KwaZulu-Natal Kloof

Jun 22, 2022

DUR001586 PowerBI Specialist – Kloof

Purpose of the job:
Design, develop and maintain business and client PowerBI dashboards. Support and enhance the delivery of various solutions.

Required Qualifications

  • Degree or diploma in BS/MS in Computer Science or Information System

    • Technical Competencies and responsibilities

  • Experience and familiarity with Microsoft Business Intelligence Stack (Power BI, SSAS, SSRS, SSIS)

  • Experience working with a self-service tool, preferably Power BI.

  • Familiarity with JavaScript, CSS, and other JavaScript libraries.

  • Familiar and experienced in SQL.

  • Should have Business Intelligence Knowledge

  • Design, develop and maintain PowerBI Reports/Dashboards for clients and the business

  • Maintain the document structure of PowerBI Reports/Dashboards

    • Behavioural Competencies:

  • Communication Skills both verbal and written

  • Analytical and critical thinking skills

  • Deadline driven

  • Ability to work under pressure

  • Problem-solving

  • Self-motivated

  • Attention to detail

  • Team player

    • Only candidates with the minimum requirements will be considered.

    Desired Skills:

    • PowerBI
    • Javascript
