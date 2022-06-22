PowerBi Specialist – KwaZulu-Natal Kloof

Purpose of the job:

Design, develop and maintain business and client PowerBI dashboards. Support and enhance the delivery of various solutions.



Required Qualifications

Degree or diploma in BS/MS in Computer Science or Information System

Technical Competencies and responsibilities

Experience and familiarity with Microsoft Business Intelligence Stack (Power BI, SSAS, SSRS, SSIS)

Experience working with a self-service tool, preferably Power BI.

Familiarity with JavaScript, CSS, and other JavaScript libraries.

Familiar and experienced in SQL.

Should have Business Intelligence Knowledge

Design, develop and maintain PowerBI Reports/Dashboards for clients and the business

Maintain the document structure of PowerBI Reports/Dashboards

Behavioural Competencies:

Communication Skills both verbal and written

Analytical and critical thinking skills

Deadline driven

Ability to work under pressure

Problem-solving

Self-motivated

Attention to detail

Team player

Only candidates with the minimum requirements will be considered.

