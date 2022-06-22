Project Manager IT

Contract role for a Senior Project Manager to manage a key project, involving mergers and acquisitions
- Senior level project management in Agile environment
- Mergers and acquisition project expereince required
- Previous financial services experience essential & asset management preferred
- End to end role, in complex environment
- Stong stakeholder management
- Able to hit the ground running
Skills
- Financial Services and I.T. project management experience
- 7 years PM experience
- Financial services experience
- Degree or Diploma
Desired Skills:
- Project Management
- mergers
- Agile
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Certificate