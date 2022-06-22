Project Manager IT – Western Cape Bellville

Contract role for a Senior Project Manager to manage a key project, involving mergers and acquisitions

Senior level project management in Agile environment

Mergers and acquisition project expereince required

Previous financial services experience essential & asset management preferred

End to end role, in complex environment

Stong stakeholder management

Able to hit the ground running

Skills

Financial Services and I.T. project management experience

7 years PM experience

Financial services experience

Degree or Diploma

Desired Skills:

Project Management

mergers

Agile

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Certificate

