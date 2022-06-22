Project Manager IT – Western Cape Bellville

Jun 22, 2022

Contract role for a Senior Project Manager to manage a key project, involving mergers and acquisitions

  • Senior level project management in Agile environment
  • Mergers and acquisition project expereince required
  • Previous financial services experience essential & asset management preferred
  • End to end role, in complex environment
  • Stong stakeholder management
  • Able to hit the ground running

Skills

  • Financial Services and I.T. project management experience
  • 7 years PM experience
  • Financial services experience
  • Degree or Diploma

Desired Skills:

  • Project Management
  • mergers
  • Agile

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Certificate

