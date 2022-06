Senior Data Engineer at LCS Group (Pty) Ltd – Gauteng Heidelberg

LCS Group is a diversified Supply Chain Business, driven by an entrepreneurial spirit and a desire for innovation. The LCS Group continually explores new and unconventional avenues in its quest to transform its market offering. Reporting to the Group Information Manager, we require a Senior Data Engineer who will manage junior staff and facilitate gathering data from a variety of different sources, in the correct format, assuring that it conforms to data quality standards, transforming this data and assuring that downstream users can get to that data timeously in a logistics environment.

Minimum Experience

The incumbent must preferable have be able to demonstrate the following skills:

Minimum 6 years’ experience.

Solid database experience – in SQL.

Proven track record of data modelling and schema design.

Have a thorough understanding of database and data warehousing.

Have proven track record of acquiring data through middleware, ETL or Enterprise Application Integration tools.

Good understanding and experience of the data acquisition, warehousing, processing and automation using the MS stack of products is a must, including Azure based cloud tools.

Proven track record in managing a team or complex projects with multiple stakeholders.

Previous experiences in a logistics environment would be an advantage.

Responsibilities

The incumbent will be responsible for:

Designing, developing, and testing data pipelines or appropriate methods to ingest, aggregate, clean, and distribute data models ready for analysis.

Preparing data for report consumption.

Preparing data for predictive and prescriptive modelling.

Automating repetitive tasks and manual processes related with the data usage.

Optimizing data delivery.

Implementing features, technology, and processes that are industry best practices, improving on scalability, efficiency, reliability, data integration, data integrity and security.

Collaborating with other engineers, analysts, and stakeholders to produce the most efficient and valuable solutions.

Operations and ownership of systems in production, responding to incidents.

Managing junior team members.

Ensure data governance and data quality assurance standards are upheld.

Deal with customers in a customer-centric manner.

Desired Skills:

Data Engineering

Database Design

SQL

Sql Server

Data Modelling

Schema Design

Database

Data Warehousing

Data Processing

Automation

Microsoft

Azure

IT

Information Technology

It Management

Team Management

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

About The Employer:

The LCS Group of companies has grown by investing in businesses that add depth and diversity to its value chain. As a result, the Group of companies are diversified across numerous industry sectors (Logistics, Fuels, Commercial, Prime Agri, Bay Shipping, Financial Services) and operate at various levels within those industries throughout Southern Africa.

Our Head Office is situated in Heidelberg, Gauteng, with satellite offices/depots in Newcastle, Richards Bay, Durban, Kuruman, Brits, Delmas, Cape Town, Hoopstad, Camperdown, Germiston and Melrose Arch.

