Senior Developer at RecruiTech

Our client is looking for a senior software developer to join their dynamic company. The developer will be part of an agile development team and will have a dual role of responsibility, namely, to be responsible for all deployment functions and to assist with the development of software applications.

The developer will be experienced in working in a team of highly skilled developers, business analysts and testers in order to produce and release .net applications to blue chip businesses. The developer will also need to have past experience in building CI/CD pipelines to ensure efficient and effective code releases.

To be successful as a developer, you should have a working knowledge of agile methodology, have built up technical knowledge through past experiences of working with various technical teams and also have problem solving, analytical and strong communication skills.

Responsibilities:

To design, develop and maintain web applications using C#, .NET as well as other technologies such as Blazor, JavaScript and Microsoft Azure.

To work closely with the development manager, product owner and business analyst to formulate software solution ideas to solve customer needs.

Write technical documentation when required.

To assist in the implementation of new features and enhancement of existing software features.

Assist in ensuring high performance, always online and scalability of the systems.

Ensure a high standard of coding and application design.

Improve and enhance the existing build and release management process by focussing on CI/CD best practices to ensure an agile approach to delivery.

Continuously keep up to date with the latest devops tools and techniques.

Automate and improve development and release cycles.

Plan and estimate development efforts.

Technical Knowledge and Skills:

5 years working experience as an application developer utilising various technology stack.

Experience working in an agile development team.

Azure Devops to include a good understanding of Azure Pipelines, Repos and Artifacts or other equivalent devops tools.

GIT

Minimum of 5 years recent working experience with:

net

C#

SQL Server and working with large volumes of data

RESTFul and Soap API’s

HTML, CSS and JavaScript

Minimum of 2 years recent working experience with:

net Core

Experience coding using Blazor web UI and Frontend Frameworks

At least 5 years of experience in database design

Experience working with Atlassian Jira

