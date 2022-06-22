Senior IT Technician – Gauteng Johannesburg North

Our client has a Contract (possible Perm) position available for a Senior IT Technician in the Fourways area.
MUST HAVE
Windows Server [Phone Number Removed];
Active Directory
Office 365, including Exchange, Sharepoint, Teams, MS Office
Windows 10
General Networking, including IP, Network Cableing, VLAN, Troubleshooting, DNS, DHCP, Hardware such as Dell Servers and PC, Lenovo Servers and PC, Sophos Firewall, Netgear Wifi Units, Yealing IP Telephone including VOIP,
Experience as an IT Technician is a must
Integrity, honesty, willing to go the extra mile all the time
Service delivery oriented
Want to grow personally, and help grow the business
Loyalty is key, stay for at least 5 years
Desired Skills:
