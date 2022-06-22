Senior IT Technician – Gauteng Johannesburg North

Our client has a Contract (possible Perm) position available for a Senior IT Technician in the Fourways area.

MUST HAVE

Windows Server [Phone Number Removed];

Active Directory

Office 365, including Exchange, Sharepoint, Teams, MS Office

Windows 10

General Networking, including IP, Network Cableing, VLAN, Troubleshooting, DNS, DHCP, Hardware such as Dell Servers and PC, Lenovo Servers and PC, Sophos Firewall, Netgear Wifi Units, Yealing IP Telephone including VOIP,

Experience as an IT Technician is a must

Integrity, honesty, willing to go the extra mile all the time

Service delivery oriented

Want to grow personally, and help grow the business

Loyalty is key, stay for at least 5 years

