Senior Java Developer – Gauteng Johannesburg

We are looking for a Java Developer having strong software design and development experience of 6+ years or more on Core Java, Spring Boot, REST API, AWS & microservices.

Proficient in software Design and development and familiar with technologies – Java, Java-J2EE, Spring Boot, Hibernate, Ajax, REST API, Micro services etc.

Working knowledge of JVM internals

Working knowledge of any database (MySQL or HSQLDB)

Working knowledge of No-SQL database (Mongo or Dynamo DB)

Working experience with messaging (JMS/RabbitMQ)

R & D on new advanced cloud-based technologies in a test-driven agile development.

Experience in designing and architecting systems with high scalability and performance requirements.

Ability to design infrastructure for performance evaluation and reporting of cloud-based services, namely AWS

In depth knowledge of key AWS services like EC2, S3, Lambda, CloudWatch etc.

Certification on AWS architecture desirable

Excellent communication skills

Ability to effectively articulate technical challenges and solutions

skilled in interfacing with internal and external technical resources

good in debugging problems and mentoring teams on technical front