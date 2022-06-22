Senior Java Developer – Gauteng Johannesburg

Jun 22, 2022

We are looking for a Java Developer having strong software design and development experience of 6+ years or more on Core Java, Spring Boot, REST API, AWS & microservices.

  • Proficient in software Design and development and familiar with technologies – Java, Java-J2EE, Spring Boot, Hibernate, Ajax, REST API, Micro services etc.

  • Working knowledge of JVM internals

  • Working knowledge of any database (MySQL or HSQLDB)

  • Working knowledge of No-SQL database (Mongo or Dynamo DB)

  • Working experience with messaging (JMS/RabbitMQ)

  • R & D on new advanced cloud-based technologies in a test-driven agile development.

  • Experience in designing and architecting systems with high scalability and performance requirements.

  • Ability to design infrastructure for performance evaluation and reporting of cloud-based services, namely AWS

  • In depth knowledge of key AWS services like EC2, S3, Lambda, CloudWatch etc.

  • Certification on AWS architecture desirable

  • Excellent communication skills

  • Ability to effectively articulate technical challenges and solutions
    skilled in interfacing with internal and external technical resources
    good in debugging problems and mentoring teams on technical front

Roles and Responsibilities:

Desired Skills:

  • Microservers
  • Hybinate

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

Learn more/Apply for this position