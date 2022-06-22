Senior Solutions Architect (SECaaS)

The Role: We are recruiting a Senior Solutions Architect (SECaaS) to join our team in Gauteng.

Role Objective:

Interpret IT strategy (target architecture, baseline architecture and roadmap) in the context of the business strategy and advise the client accordingly.

Identify and evaluate GTM Security Service for iOCO Infrastructure Services, and lead new services development from inception to fully operationalised

Skills and Experience: Qualifications Required:

Strong ICT and Cyber Security Infrastructure Architecture knowledge [CISSP]

Preferred Qualification:

Bachelors Degree in Information Technology-related programme

Experience Required:

Experience in client and engagement management in ICT

Experience in designing and solutioning security As A Service (SECaaS) offerings

Have experience in major Security and Enterprise Architecture domains (including Business, Application, Data & Infrastructure)Ability to lead and co-ordinate teams and work with stakeholders

Ability to instil rigour and discipline in project teams aligned with iOCO standards

Strong inter-personal, problem solving and management skills, who can take the lead on, and coordinate iOCO Infrastructure Services proposals

Ensure quality controls are in place and properly followed

Facilitate contractual and financial matters between the different parties if and when necessary

Provide strategic IT solutions to strategic business problems/requirements

Understand and communicate relevant ICT/ITSEC industry developments and trends to client

Advising on ITSEC practices, policies and procedures

Ensure the client sees iOCO as their strategic IT partner

Co-Ordinate Business Support Functions ?? e.g. Legal and Finance

Participate in overall contract negotiation and management (Legal)

Key Accountabilities: Duties/Responsibilities:

Identify and evaluate GTM Security Service for iOCO Infrastructure Services, and lead new services development from inception to fully operationalised

Identify and investigate opportunities for iOCO Infrastructure Services through Sales or Bid Office

Engage clients, determine business problem, provide solutions and pricing in line with clients business requirements

Audit, understand and solution the services that will be delivered out of the Infrastructure Services infrastructure, building out into a consumption based pricing model

Sales and Bid Office processes with solutions inputs, including but not limited to: Governance, Risk, Compliance and Business Risk Compliance.

Engage with iOCO Infrastructure Services and tech pre-sales from internal BU or other divisions (if required) to deliver on the client business requirements

Provide solutions approach (i.e. options) and timelines for the Technical Solution and Pricing Sections of the proposals

Work with the Transformation team to identify internal and client facing transformation initiatives and work with implementation teams to deliver a successful outcome

Prepare final proposals and pricing for review with Infrastructure Services stakeholders

Submit proposal to sales, follow up and provide feedback to the teams involved

Learn more/Apply for this position