Our client in the transport industry is seeking an experienced and qualified Software Developer to join their team.
RESPONSIBILITIES:
- Full stack software development in Microsoft Technology, including HTML, CSS, XML, SSIS, SQL, and JavaScript.
- Analysis of business requirements
- ERD and Database Design
- Report development using PowerBI, SSRS, and other report development tools
- Solid programming experience.
MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS:
- 5 years solid Microsoft and Database software development
- BSc Computer Science or Degree in Engineering
- Certified Software Developer
SKILLS & COMPETENCIES REQUIRED:
- Excellent communication and writing skills
- Ability to work with all levels of business- from shop floor to executive
- Strong analytical capabilities
- Have a creative mindset
Desired Skills:
- Microsoft Software Development
- Databse Software Development
- Degree