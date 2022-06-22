Software Developer

Jun 22, 2022

Our client in the transport industry is seeking an experienced and qualified Software Developer to join their team.
RESPONSIBILITIES:

  • Full stack software development in Microsoft Technology, including HTML, CSS, XML, SSIS, SQL, and JavaScript.

  • Analysis of business requirements

  • ERD and Database Design

  • Report development using PowerBI, SSRS, and other report development tools

  • Solid programming experience.

MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS:

  • 5 years solid Microsoft and Database software development

  • BSc Computer Science or Degree in Engineering

  • Certified Software Developer

SKILLS & COMPETENCIES REQUIRED:

  • Excellent communication and writing skills

  • Ability to work with all levels of business- from shop floor to executive

  • Strong analytical capabilities

  • Have a creative mindset

Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted

Desired Skills:

  • Microsoft Software Development
  • Databse Software Development
  • Degree

Learn more/Apply for this position