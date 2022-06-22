Software Developer

Our client in the financial industry is looking for a Software Developer to join their team on a remote contract bases.

Critical skills required:

5+ years in so ware development experience

Technical leadership, critical thinking and DevOps focused

· Excellent knowledge of MS SQL

· Excellent programming skills in .Net , C#

. Excellent knowledge Angular

Excellent knowledge on MicroService architecture

Additional skills/experience that will be an advantage:

Open Source technologies (PostgreSQL)

Kubernetes (Rancher, Docker)

AWS

Microsoft Service Fabric

ELK

Bigdata experience (Kafka, Hadoop)

Azure DevOps.

Desired Skills:

C#

.Net

Angular

PostgreSQL

MS SQL

