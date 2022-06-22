Software Developer – Gauteng Centurion

Our client in the financial industry is looking for a Software Developer to join their team on a remote contract bases.
Critical skills required:
5+ years in so ware development experience
Technical leadership, critical thinking and DevOps focused
· Excellent knowledge of MS SQL
· Excellent programming skills in .Net , C#
. Excellent knowledge Angular
Excellent knowledge on MicroService architecture
Additional skills/experience that will be an advantage:
Open Source technologies (PostgreSQL)
Kubernetes (Rancher, Docker)
AWS
Microsoft Service Fabric
ELK
Bigdata experience (Kafka, Hadoop)
Azure DevOps.
Desired Skills:
- C#
- .Net
- Angular
- PostgreSQL
- MS SQL