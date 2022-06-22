Software Developer – Western Cape Eikenbosch

Our client in the transport industry is seeking an experienced and qualified Software Developer to join their team.

RESPONSIBILITIES:

Full stack software development in Microsoft Technology, including HTML, CSS, XML, SSIS, SQL, and JavaScript.

Analysis of business requirements

ERD and Database Design

Report development using PowerBI, SSRS, and other report development tools

Solid programming experience.

MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS:

5 years solid Microsoft and Database software development

BSc Computer Science or Degree in Engineering

Certified Software Developer

SKILLS & COMPETENCIES REQUIRED:

Excellent communication and writing skills

Ability to work with all levels of business- from shop floor to executive

Strong analytical capabilities

Have a creative mindset

Desired Skills:

Microsoft Software Development

Databse Software Development

Degree

