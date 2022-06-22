Software Engineer IP Capture – Western Cape Stellenbosch

An exciting opportunity has become available at our Client a recognized internationally as a leading-edge innovator and preferred independent global supplier of telecommunications solutions to national governments and the law enforcement community, they are looking for a GoLang Software Developer to join their team.

Are you looking at becoming a vital and high contributing team member developing high quality software for distributed systems. Are you obsess with solving the customers’ problems and delivering just the right product while taking full end-to-end ownership of all implemented features.

You will be work in a highly skilled agile team with strong customer focus to develop Go software for a service based architecture in a continuous integration environment. Their systems are used by hundreds of expert operators, analysts and should be able to run unattended.

Do you have a strong passion to develop robust, reliable, high-throughput and highly available back-end software systems and to integrate with various other components and/or sub-systems. Help to extend their position as market leader by building systems that adds value to their customers, is scalable and can adapt to the ever-growing volume of telecoms traffic.

Skills and Experience

· Bachelor’s Degree in Computer Science or Engineering, with systems software related subjects.

· Minimum 3 years’ experience as a software developer.

· Proficient in any of Go, Java, C or C++. Most development is done in Go.

· Proficient in Linux based systems.

· Driven to solve tough problems in innovative ways.

· Critical thinker and detail-oriented.

· Excellent communicator

· Experience with highly available distributed systems and scalable software architecture.

· Experience with systems software development.

· Experience with network protocols.

· Experience with Go, NoSQL and/or Elasticsearch.

· Experience in concurrent software design.

In return our Client is offering

· Competitive Cost to company salary

·Company wide get together every quarter and these events range from a breakfast, to a hike, to a family day outing to our year end function

· Great Equipment ! Top of the range!

· Top of the range tools and equipment, Best coffee, Profit Share, Great Work-Life Balance, Casual dress code, Build something that makes a difference, Mentorship program,

Further your education, International Travel opportunities

o Another possibility could be for you to grow into an Architect role where you would take complete ownership of the framework design for a product.

o Your career path could also steer you to the position of Engineering Manager where you will lead a team of engineers.

Moving into any one of these or similar career paths will be accompanied by a highly competitive salary

Should the above sound exciting and attractive to you and it feel like this is exactly what you are looking for in your next career move where you can learn and grow, DO NOT DELAY ! send a copy of your latest updated CV, a link to your Portfolio or attach a copy of your portfolio and email Aneska van Zyl at email address – [Email Address Removed] for this or possibly other exciting opportunities that we are currently working on.

Desired Skills:

Golang

Java

C

C++

Hybrid working

Learn more/Apply for this position