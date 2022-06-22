Software Engineer (Linux Networking)

Vacancy available for a Software Engineer in a Linux Networking environment.

1-3 years experience and proficiency in C programming essential.

Responsibilities: Work as part of a team developing high performance networking software. Design, develop, debug, test and support the software.

Required qualifications:

Desired – a Master’s degree in Electronic Engineering, Computer Engineering or Computer Science.

Minimum requirement – BEng degree in Electronic Engineering, Computer Engineering or BSc Computer Science.

Required experience and skills:

Proficiency in C programming is required.

Expertise in software architectures, scalability, reliability, and application design are required.

Experience with development and debugging on a Linux platform (GCC, revision control systems, build systems, troubleshooting, debugging and profiling tools) is required.

Experience with designing and optimising software to meet specified performance goals is required.

Ability to work in a multi-disciplined team environment is required.

Strong written communication skills are required.

Additional desired competencies:

Knowledge of network protocols is desired.

Experience in API design is desired.

Understanding of DPDK Software (Data Plane Design Kit) is desired.

Experience with Software Defined Networking (SDN) or Network Functions Virtualization (NFV) is desired.

Knowledge of virtualization technologies is desired.

Experience in cryptography and network security (e.g. IPsec, SSL) is desired.

Experience with Linux kernel development is desired.

Experience with Agile software development is desired.

Desired Skills:

C

C Programming

Linux Kernel

Embedded Linux

Linux Kernel Development

Kernel Development

C/C++

Embedded C++

Embedded C

Linux software

Linux Programming

Embedded systems

Kernel

Desired Work Experience:

1 to 2 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

