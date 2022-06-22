Software Engineer (Linux Networking)

Jun 22, 2022

Vacancy available for a Software Engineer in a Linux Networking environment.

1-3 years experience and proficiency in C programming essential.

Responsibilities: Work as part of a team developing high performance networking software. Design, develop, debug, test and support the software.

Required qualifications:

  • Desired – a Master’s degree in Electronic Engineering, Computer Engineering or Computer Science.
  • Minimum requirement – BEng degree in Electronic Engineering, Computer Engineering or BSc Computer Science.

Required experience and skills:

  • Proficiency in C programming is required.
  • Expertise in software architectures, scalability, reliability, and application design are required.
  • Experience with development and debugging on a Linux platform (GCC, revision control systems, build systems, troubleshooting, debugging and profiling tools) is required.
  • Experience with designing and optimising software to meet specified performance goals is required.
  • Ability to work in a multi-disciplined team environment is required.
  • Strong written communication skills are required.

Additional desired competencies:

  • Knowledge of network protocols is desired.
  • Experience in API design is desired.
  • Understanding of DPDK Software (Data Plane Design Kit) is desired.
  • Experience with Software Defined Networking (SDN) or Network Functions Virtualization (NFV) is desired.
  • Knowledge of virtualization technologies is desired.
  • Experience in cryptography and network security (e.g. IPsec, SSL) is desired.
  • Experience with Linux kernel development is desired.
  • Experience with Agile software development is desired.

Desired Skills:

  • C
  • C Programming
  • Linux Kernel
  • Embedded Linux
  • Linux Kernel Development
  • Kernel Development
  • C/C++
  • Embedded C++
  • Embedded C
  • Linux software
  • Linux Programming
  • Embedded systems
  • Kernel

Desired Work Experience:

  • 1 to 2 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

