Software Tester at Pure Solutions Group – Western Cape Muizenberg

The Pure Solutions Group (Pure Solutions, Pure Survey, Pure Survey International) is looking for an experienced Software Tester with a love of all things digital and a keen eye for detail. The group provides online surveys, e-learning, platform development, mobile development, WhatsApp solutions and a variety of other offerings to large corporate clients. Our focus is on teamwork, collaboration, and the ability to achieve results while enjoying the work/life balance that comes from a fully remote environment.

Description:

Work closely with developers and project managers to make sure that projects meet client expectations.

Ensure consistent quality by developing and enforcing good testing practices; creating test cases; validating those processes and providing test evidence.

Prepare quality assurance documentation and reports by collecting, analyzing, and summarizing information.

Requirements:

Minimum of one year’s experience as a software tester

A strong interest in digital media: web and mobile

Experience with quality assurance processes and project management principles

A good attention to detail and an ability to express yourself clearly and simply

An ability to work under deadlines

Good organisational and time management skills

Please note: We are a fully remote company. Applicants must have a high-speed internet connection at home, as well as a quiet space to work. A back-up for loadshedding outages must also be in place.

Applicants must be South African citizens or hold work permits valid until at least 2024.

Salary based on experience.

This is an initial 3-month fixed term contract with a view to a permanent role thereafter should all parties be in agreement.

Please send a max 3-page CV with a covering letter. If you have not heard back from us within two weeks please assume that your application has been unsuccessful.

Desired Skills:

Software Testing

Testing Automation

Manual Testing

Mobile Testing

Regression Testing

Agile Testing

Web Testing

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Software

