Solutions Architect (Mobile App) at Datafin Recruitment – Western Cape Cape Town

ENVIRONMENT:

LEAD and support project solutions requirements & help build out the technical roadmap as your expertise as a Solutions Architect (Mobile App) is sought by a growing and reputable Retail Group to join its team. You will be expected to define solutions for the Online/App and Enterprise Architecture in support of the business strategy. The successful incumbent will require a suitable 3-year tertiary or NQF aligned qualification, a relevant Architecture Certification and be ISTQB Certified. You must have 3 years’ experience in a similar role with a focus on digital and have experience in a Mobile App environment, working knowledge of iOS, Android, Micro Focus ALM Products – Use of Quality Centre, Microservices, Mobile Automation, SoapUI, Objective-C, Java, HTML, as well as XML and JSON feeds and Jira.

DUTIES:

Define solutions for the Online/App and Enterprise Architecture in support of the business strategy.

Proactively identify business risks and mitigations, based on the Enterprise Architecture principles and guidelines

Proactively define and support the Architecture landscape, in partnership with the business and Vendor Architects to ensure governance is adhered to.

Proactively identify, mobilise and deliver IT opportunities for continuous improvements, as input to the IT Operating Plan.

Contribute to the development of IT Online/APP and Enterprise Architecture frameworks and methodologies.

Contribute to develop and maintain components of the IT Enterprise Architecture functions of Architecture Governance, IT Portfolio Planning, Business Enablement (Online/APP) and Functional Management.

Build and maintain relationships with suppliers and key stakeholders across IT and Business.

Collaborate with IT counterparts from Project- and Technical Management to deliver Solutions Architecture for Strategic Projects and Operating Plan initiatives impacting business and third-party services.

Lead and Support project solution requirements by ensuring engagement and alignment across the IT Landscape.

Actively participate in, and promote a working group culture across IT, Business and Enterprise Architecture functions.

Provide a Technical Lead/Solution Architecture role in Online/APP and business transformation related projects.

Work with the Technical Management structures within Online/APP to build out the technical roadmap to meet business demand and scale requirements.

REQUIREMENTS:

Qualifications –

Relevant 3-year tertiary or NQF aligned qualification.

Relevant Architecture Certification.

ISTQB Certified.

Experience/Skills –

At least 3 years’ experience in a Solution Architecture capacity with focus on digital.

Must have played a solution architect role in a Mobile APP environment.

Experience in working with Agile Delivery Frameworks.

Engineering technical solutions aligned to roadmap by defining and implementing the design, build and architect for the solutions.

Working knowledge of mobile operating systems such as iOS and Android.

Experience in Micro Focus ALM Products – Use of Quality Centre.

Understanding of Microservices.

Understanding of Automation, Mobile Automation, SoapUI.

Working with a variety of databases and coding programs, such as Objective-C, Java, HTML, as well as XML and JSON feeds.

Understanding of modern development methodologies, Agile, DevOps, Scrum.

Experience in Defect Management Life Cycle.

Jira knowledge essential.

Advantageous –

Experience in Retail.

ATTRIBUTES:

Excellent communication skills.

Strong analytical skills.

Responsive to external influences (positive or negative) on the organisation

Supports the development of business acumen of team through knowledge sharing and upskilling.

Factors in retail models and levers in building an effective IT landscape.

Develops retail acumen of team through knowledge sharing and upskilling.

Makes sound technical decisions based on understanding of what is commercially achievable within technological constraints.

Evaluates the applicability of solutions with the ability to challenge and qualify its suitability for the business.

Devises contingency and mitigation strategies based on interdependencies, risks and considerations.

Others approach you to help identify key issues, stakeholders and viewpoints in complex situations or problems.

An expert in identifying potential barriers and works proactively to eliminate risk.

Mentor others on how to translate business requirements and plans and ensure implementation of activities/projects identified in business strategy.

Consistently maintains a keen awareness of the interrelationships among various components of large-scale activities/projects.

Consistently applies diplomacy and tact, effectively demonstrating respect for differing perspectives.

Demonstrates an advanced understanding of the perspectives of others to establish mutually beneficial objectives.

Exceeds expectations in appropriately adapting the message, style and tone to accommodate a variety of audiences.

Consistently addresses groups of people confidently.

Effectively anticipates and initiates change by staying updated on trends affecting one’s own field to adapt to an evolving landscape.

Proactively and effectively reviews, evaluates and disseminates information regarding key methodologies, best practices and effective tools to support a future landscape.

