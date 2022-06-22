Systems Architect – Gauteng Johannesburg North

Psybergate is an IT company that builds bespoke software solutions and provides specialised resourcing for client projects.
We are looking for a System Architect with strong JAVA development skills to join our financial services client based in Sandton.
What you will be doing:
- Adhere to enterprise architecture standards, procedures, policies.
- Match system requirements with IT strategy and objectives.
- Balance system properties with internal design properties.
- Balance stakeholder needs with system context, during the entire system life cycle.
- Manage consistency across the various organizational and design boundaries.
- Maintain repository of systems architecture artefacts
- Monitor high-level system performance
- Data Security Management
- Develop systems architectures containing logical models of the components and interfaces involved.
- Produce detailed component specifications from systems architectures, taking into consideration the intended uses of the architectures as a whole.
- Translate component specifications into detailed designs for implementation using selected products.
- Produce documentation for systems architectures, making sensible use of both text and graphics (UML).
- Maintain a good knowledge of current practice and awareness of current developments within own area(s) of expertise.
- Demonstrates awareness of areas outside own specialism, as appropriate.
- Lead architecture developments for small systems.
- Establish policy for the selection of systems architecture components.
- Co-ordinate design activity between the systems architecture, application development and service delivery functions to ensure consistency.
- Contribute to the organization’s enterprise architecture technology and vision, and ensure alignment with the group strategic architecture direction
- Document and communicate information about emerging technologies to relevant functional management.
- Help to develop systems architecture strategy in an organization.
- Help to improve systems architecture design techniques and to promote the discipline.
- Provide architecture guidance to assigned projects.
- Provide the architectural view of the users’ vision for the system.
- Take full responsibility for ensuring that systems architectures balance functional, service quality and systems management requirements as indicated by the business requirement.
What we are looking for:
- Completed IT/BSc degree or any other related required
- At least 1 to 2 years’ experience in an architectural role with at least 6 – 7 years exposure to software development in Java and J2EE
- 3 – 5 years’ experience in a technical lead / governance role.
- SDLC. Project Management. Systems Architecture
- Excellent understanding of Object Orientated principals and Java language fundamentals
Knowledge of commonly used design patterns
- EJB
- HTML
- JSF
- JAXB
- UML
- XML/XSD
- SQL
What Technologies you will use:
- Java, JavaEE, SQL, UML, JMS, MOM, Web-Services, JSON, RESTful, SOAP, EJB, Camel
