Systems Architect – Gauteng Johannesburg North

Jun 22, 2022

Psybergate is an IT company that builds bespoke software solutions and provides specialised resourcing for client projects.
We are looking for a System Architect with strong JAVA development skills to join our financial services client based in Sandton.
What you will be doing:

  • Adhere to enterprise architecture standards, procedures, policies.

  • Match system requirements with IT strategy and objectives.

  • Balance system properties with internal design properties.

  • Balance stakeholder needs with system context, during the entire system life cycle.

  • Manage consistency across the various organizational and design boundaries.

  • Maintain repository of systems architecture artefacts

  • Monitor high-level system performance

  • Data Security Management

  • Develop systems architectures containing logical models of the components and interfaces involved.

  • Produce detailed component specifications from systems architectures, taking into consideration the intended uses of the architectures as a whole.

  • Translate component specifications into detailed designs for implementation using selected products.

  • Produce documentation for systems architectures, making sensible use of both text and graphics (UML).

  • Maintain a good knowledge of current practice and awareness of current developments within own area(s) of expertise.

  • Demonstrates awareness of areas outside own specialism, as appropriate.

  • Lead architecture developments for small systems.

  • Establish policy for the selection of systems architecture components.

  • Co-ordinate design activity between the systems architecture, application development and service delivery functions to ensure consistency.

  • Contribute to the organization’s enterprise architecture technology and vision, and ensure alignment with the group strategic architecture direction

  • Document and communicate information about emerging technologies to relevant functional management.

  • Establish policy for the selection of systems architecture components.

  • Help to develop systems architecture strategy in an organization.

  • Help to improve systems architecture design techniques and to promote the discipline.

  • Provide architecture guidance to assigned projects.

  • Provide the architectural view of the users’ vision for the system.

  • Take full responsibility for ensuring that systems architectures balance functional, service quality and systems management requirements as indicated by the business requirement.

What we are looking for:

  • Completed IT/BSc degree or any other related required

  • At least 1 to 2 years’ experience in an architectural role with at least 6 – 7 years exposure to software development in Java and J2EE

  • 3 – 5 years’ experience in a technical lead / governance role.

  • SDLC. Project Management. Systems Architecture

  • Excellent understanding of Object Orientated principals and Java language fundamentals

Knowledge of commonly used design patterns

  • EJB

  • HTML

  • JSF

  • JAXB

  • UML

  • XML/XSD

  • SQL

What Technologies you will use:

  • Java, JavaEE, SQL, UML, JMS, MOM, Web-Services, JSON, RESTful, SOAP, EJB, Camel

Please note that if you do not hear from us within 3 weeks, consider your application unsuccessful.

Desired Skills:

  • JAVA
  • JavaEE
  • SQL
  • JSON
  • RESTful

Learn more/Apply for this position