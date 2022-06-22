The world’s leading vehicle telematics hardware suppliers

Close to 42-million aftermarket telematics devices were shipped globally during 2021, a market valued at approximately € 2,2-billion, according to new research from Berg Insight.

The performance of the market was affected by the Covid-19 pandemic and the supply chain crisis, but the setbacks are expected to be temporary. Until 2026, annual shipments of aftermarket hardware are forecasted to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12% to reach 72,8-million at the end of the forecast period.

Berg Insight estimates at the same time that global shipments of OEM telematics hardware for passenger cars, light trucks and commercial vehicles reached close to 53-million units in 2021 corresponding to a market value of € 7,8-billion. A combination of commercial and regulatory drivers now encourages a broader set of carmakers to expand availability of connected car services across geographies and market segments. There are also numerous OEM telematics offerings from commercial vehicle manufacturers. The attach rate of embedded telematics units among passenger cars, light trucks and commercial vehicles is forecasted to increase from about 64% in 2021 to 85% in 2026.

“Berg Insight ranks Jimi/Concox as the market leader in the aftermarket telematics hardware segment reaching sales of around 6-million units in 2021,” says Martin Svegander, senior analyst at Berg Insight. Other vendors that hold significant market shares are Queclink, CalAmp, Teltonika and Meta System. These five vendors generated together approximately € 630-million in annual revenues from the sales of aftermarket telematics hardware.

Queclink has grown rapidly during the past couple of years and sold more than 4-million telematics devices in 2021. “Other significant aftermarket telematics hardware vendors include the North American companies Xirgo Technologies (Sensata), Danlaw and Positioning Universal; the Asian vendors Gosuncn, Neoway, Suntech International, GoSafe, Sinocastel and ATrack and the European vendors Ruptela, Munic and Vem Solutions,” says Svegander.

The design and development of OEM telematics systems is complex as these have to integrate with vehicle systems, fulfil strict quality standards and ensure performance during the long lifecycle of a vehicle model. The suppliers of OEM telematics equipment are generally established automotive suppliers that develop their solutions in cooperation with car manufacturers.

“Shipments of OEM telematics hardware for passenger cars and light trucks amounted to about 49-million in 2021, representing more than 92% of the total OEM telematics hardware shipments,” says Svegander. The leading OEM telematics hardware vendors in terms of unit shipments are therefore found in the passenger car and light truck OEM telematics segment. Examples of leading automotive suppliers of OEM telematics hardware include LG Electronics, Continental, Harman, Marelli, Denso, Bosch, Aptiv, Visteon and Actia.