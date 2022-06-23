Agile Project Manager

Jun 23, 2022

Our client is urgently looking for an Agile Project Manager to join their team for a Fixed Term Contract of 6-8 months
KPA’s will be (but not limited to) :

  • Responsible for developing a business case, project charter and drafting the project scope and budget.

  • Work with the business to get the project prioritised and approved.

  • Define the scope and project schedule more precisely, obtain budget approval and decide on resource allocation.

  • Define who the key stakeholders are and determine the communication plan that will be used before obtaining approval before the project can go ahead.

  • Create and execute project work plans and revise as needed to meet changing requirements.

  • Manage resources and routine operational aspects of the project.

  • Liaise with key stakeholders on an on-going basis.

  • Actively manage the project’s actuals against the cost risk.

  • Responsible for ensuring quality and change control.

  • Identify and resolve issues and conflicts which may arise during the project life cycle.

  • Ensure project deliverables are kept on track and if need be, put plans in place to keep the project on track.

  • Monitor and report on project progress which includes scheduling, costing, risk management and change control.

  • Ensure regular project status meetings are held with relevant team members, project owners and other key stakeholders.

  • Responsible for final deliverable, project closure which includes lessons learnt and final sign off.

Minimum Requirements:

  • 4 Year Degree/NQF Level 7

  • Post graduate Diploma and Professional
    Registration / NQF level 8

  • PMI – Project Management Institute (PMP or PgMP)

  • Up to 8 Years Experience

Kindly Note that only shortlisted candidates will be contacted

Desired Skills:

  • agile
  • project manager
  • agile project manager

Learn more/Apply for this position