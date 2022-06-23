Our client is urgently looking for an Agile Project Manager to join their team for a Fixed Term Contract of 6-8 months
KPA’s will be (but not limited to) :
- Responsible for developing a business case, project charter and drafting the project scope and budget.
- Work with the business to get the project prioritised and approved.
- Define the scope and project schedule more precisely, obtain budget approval and decide on resource allocation.
- Define who the key stakeholders are and determine the communication plan that will be used before obtaining approval before the project can go ahead.
- Create and execute project work plans and revise as needed to meet changing requirements.
- Manage resources and routine operational aspects of the project.
- Liaise with key stakeholders on an on-going basis.
- Actively manage the project’s actuals against the cost risk.
- Responsible for ensuring quality and change control.
- Identify and resolve issues and conflicts which may arise during the project life cycle.
- Ensure project deliverables are kept on track and if need be, put plans in place to keep the project on track.
- Monitor and report on project progress which includes scheduling, costing, risk management and change control.
- Ensure regular project status meetings are held with relevant team members, project owners and other key stakeholders.
- Responsible for final deliverable, project closure which includes lessons learnt and final sign off.
Minimum Requirements:
- 4 Year Degree/NQF Level 7
- Post graduate Diploma and Professional
Registration / NQF level 8
- PMI – Project Management Institute (PMP or PgMP)
- Up to 8 Years Experience
Kindly Note that only shortlisted candidates will be contacted
Desired Skills:
- agile
- project manager
- agile project manager