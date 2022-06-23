Agile Project Manager – Gauteng Johannesburg North

Our client is urgently looking for an Agile Project Manager to join their team for a Fixed Term Contract of 6-8 months

KPA’s will be (but not limited to) :

Responsible for developing a business case, project charter and drafting the project scope and budget.

Work with the business to get the project prioritised and approved.

Define the scope and project schedule more precisely, obtain budget approval and decide on resource allocation.

Define who the key stakeholders are and determine the communication plan that will be used before obtaining approval before the project can go ahead.

Create and execute project work plans and revise as needed to meet changing requirements.

Manage resources and routine operational aspects of the project.

Liaise with key stakeholders on an on-going basis.

Actively manage the project’s actuals against the cost risk.

Responsible for ensuring quality and change control.

Identify and resolve issues and conflicts which may arise during the project life cycle.

Ensure project deliverables are kept on track and if need be, put plans in place to keep the project on track.

Monitor and report on project progress which includes scheduling, costing, risk management and change control.

Ensure regular project status meetings are held with relevant team members, project owners and other key stakeholders.

Responsible for final deliverable, project closure which includes lessons learnt and final sign off.

Minimum Requirements:



4 Year Degree/NQF Level 7

Post graduate Diploma and Professional

Registration / NQF level 8

Registration / NQF level 8 PMI – Project Management Institute (PMP or PgMP)

Up to 8 Years Experience

