Back End Developer (PTA/CPT/Remote) at Datafin Recruitment

ENVIRONMENT:

YOUR superb coding abilities as a Backend Developer is sought by an exciting EdTech company where your core role will be to assist in developing and maintaining software products. You will also be expected to analyse systems for root cause, impact, workarounds & permanent fixes, identify risks, follow project plans, code reviews and generate and maintain high-quality code. You must have Matric/Grade 12 with 3+ years’ suitable work experience including having built large scale backend systems, UX/UX for web and mobile & experience in large scale hosting and maintenance (e.g., Kubernetes) in a Cloud based or bare-metal UNIX environment. Your tech tools should also include PHP 7+, JavaScript, jQuery, Laravel Framework 8+, Docker, Elasticsearch, Objective-C, Swift, Cocoapods, iOS 8+ (Foundation, UIKit, AdSupport, WebKit, SafariServices etc.

DUTIES:

Analyse systems for root cause, impact, workarounds, and permanent fixes.

Define problem, goal, and acceptance criteria.

Conduct research on possible solutions and techniques.

Prepare a work breakdown structure.

Determine dependencies among deliverables.

Estimate duration of deliverables.

Identify risks.

Document analysis and planning.

Work with stakeholders to achieve appropriate solutions.

Follow project plan to develop software.

Adhere to agreed-upon standards for code.

Generate and maintain high-quality code.

Use effective and efficient components & techniques to implement solutions.

Ensure that all work is tested and fulfills functional requirements before passing on.

Prepare a test environment, examples, and instructions.

Review code of peers.

Deploy changes to live environment.

Keep the work calendar updated.

Inform team of whereabouts where relevant.

Proactively keep supervisor and team updated on risks and problems.

Be available for queries regarding the system.

Give guidance to other Developers.

Share knowledge with peers.

Provide support to the support staff.

REQUIREMENTS:

Desired Qualifications –

Bachelor’s Degree in Computer Science, Information Systems or equivalent preferred.

Diploma in Development / Programming.

BIS Multimedia or BSs Computer Science.

Essential –

Matric / Grade 12.

More than 3 years relevant work experience.

Experience in building large scale backend systems.

Experience in native mobile app development.

Experience in large scale hosting and maintenance (e.g., Kubernetes) in a Cloud based or bare-metal UNIX environment.

Experience in designing and implementing DevOps lifecycles.

Experience in UI & UX for web and mobile.

Relational database experience (MySQL, Postgres, etc.).

Experience in server-side scripting languages (example PHP, JavaScript & jQuery).

Backend Technologies: PHP 7+, Laravel Framework 8+, Kubernetes, Docker, Elasticsearch (multi-cluster HA), PostgreSQL, Redis, AWS S3, AWS CloudFront, AWS IAM, Cloudflare, Nginx, MySQL, NodeJS.

Web Technologies: HTML5, JavaScript, CSS3, SASS.

Mobile Technologies: Objective-C, Swift, Cocoapods, iOS 8+ (Foundation, UIKit, AdSupport, WebKit, SafariServices etc.).

Other: Git.

Fluent in English.

Advantageous –

Analysis and design methodologies.

RESTful APIs.

Google Apps APIs.

Knowledge of school administration systems.

Technical specification & documentation.

Backend Technologies: Google Cloud Platform, Kibana, Datadog, Memcached, Cloudflare, Apache, CouchDB or any NoSQL database.

Web Technologies: LESS, Any frontend framework such as ReactJS or [URL Removed] Technologies: Objective-C, Swift, Cocoapods, iOS 8+ (Foundation, UIKit, AdSupport, WebKit, SafariServices etc.).

Other: Azure DevOps, Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Sketch.

ATTRIBUTES:

Passion.

Desire to make a real difference.

