Business Analyst

Our client who is in the transport industry is seeking a qualified Business Analyst to join their team.

Responsibilities:

Analysis and documentation of business processes and system processes.

Running workshops and/or interviews with relevant stakeholders to illicit or confirm requirements

Experience with agile method of documentation – writing user stories, acceptance criteria etc.

Experience with UML design – use cases etc.

Ability to read and understand computer code (COBOL, C#, T-SQL)

Experience in application testing

Working in an iterative development environment

Have a passion for documentation, process improvement, learning, and working in a team focused on delivery

Development of training material

Ability to deliver training to end users

Requirements:

3 years+ solid experience as a business analysis

Degree, diploma, or recognised business analysis certificate (CBAP, IIBA or FTI)

Be prepared to work in a flexible yet delivery orientated environment

Be prepared to work on multiple projects simultaneously

Driver’s license and own reliable transport

Must have high-speed, reliable internet connection at home

Please note that only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.

Desired Skills:

agile method of documentation

Business Analysis

UML

COBOL

C#

T-SQL

Learn more/Apply for this position