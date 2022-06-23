Business Analyst

Jun 23, 2022

Our client who is in the transport industry is seeking a qualified Business Analyst to join their team.
Responsibilities:

  • Analysis and documentation of business processes and system processes.

  • Running workshops and/or interviews with relevant stakeholders to illicit or confirm requirements

  • Experience with agile method of documentation – writing user stories, acceptance criteria etc.

  • Experience with UML design – use cases etc.

  • Ability to read and understand computer code (COBOL, C#, T-SQL)

  • Experience in application testing

  • Working in an iterative development environment

  • Have a passion for documentation, process improvement, learning, and working in a team focused on delivery

  • Development of training material

  • Ability to deliver training to end users

Requirements:

  • 3 years+ solid experience as a business analysis

  • Degree, diploma, or recognised business analysis certificate (CBAP, IIBA or FTI)

  • Be prepared to work in a flexible yet delivery orientated environment

  • Be prepared to work on multiple projects simultaneously

  • Driver’s license and own reliable transport

  • Must have high-speed, reliable internet connection at home

Please note that only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.

Desired Skills:

  • agile method of documentation
  • Business Analysis
  • UML
  • COBOL
  • C#
  • T-SQL

