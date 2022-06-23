Our client who is in the transport industry is seeking a qualified Business Analyst to join their team.
Responsibilities:
Analysis and documentation of business processes and system processes.
Running workshops and/or interviews with relevant stakeholders to illicit or confirm requirements
Experience with agile method of documentation – writing user stories, acceptance criteria etc.
Experience with UML design – use cases etc.
Ability to read and understand computer code (COBOL, C#, T-SQL)
Experience in application testing
Working in an iterative development environment
Have a passion for documentation, process improvement, learning, and working in a team focused on delivery
Development of training material
Ability to deliver training to end users
Requirements:
3 years+ solid experience as a business analysis
Degree, diploma, or recognised business analysis certificate (CBAP, IIBA or FTI)
Be prepared to work in a flexible yet delivery orientated environment
Be prepared to work on multiple projects simultaneously
Driver’s license and own reliable transport
Must have high-speed, reliable internet connection at home
