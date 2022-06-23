Business Analyst at Datafin Recruitment

ENVIRONMENT:

A dynamic provider of Business Compliance Software Solutions in Joburg seeks a passionate, proactive & highly strategic Business Analyst to provide business analysis and project management for the Dev team. Your role will entail meeting with business leaders, working closely with the Tech Lead, and project managing on-going Dev team projects. The ideal candidate must have 3-5 years’ experience working in Business Analysis, 1 year Project Management experience, exposure to source control (specifically Git), exposure to CI/CD (continuous integration and continuous delivery), exposure to .Net and C#.

DUTIES:

Meeting with business leaders to understand business problems and advise on the best solution.

Work closely with the Tech Lead who will devise technical solutions to the Dev team and brief the technical work into the Dev team.

Project manage on-going Dev team projects to ensure streamlined delivery.

REQUIREMENTS:

3-5 years’ experience working in Business Analysis

1 year Project Management experience

Exposure to source control, specifically Git

Exposure to CI/CD (continuous integration and continuous delivery)

Exposure to .Net and C#

ATTRIBUTES:

Experience working in fast-paced, continuously changing environment

Experience solving business problems

Beneficial: experience to digital marketing or affiliate marketing

